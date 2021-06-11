Tropenbos Ghana, EcoCare Ghana support Green Ghana Project with trees and fruit seedlings

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: EcoCare Ghana

Environmental NGOs Tropenbos Ghana and EcoCare Ghana; partners in the European Union funded Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) project in the Transition Landscape, extend commendations to the Government of Ghana, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission for the timely and crucial Green Ghana Project.



In line with the objective of the LEAN project, our partnership is also committed to supporting the government as we all embark on an agenda to restore Ghana’s degraded landscapes, mitigate climate change and enhance the livelihoods of rural communities.



Subsequently, the partnership of Tropenbos Ghana and EcoCare Ghana has donated Thirty Nine Thousand (39,000) indigenous and fruit tree seedlings to the Bono East Regional Office of Forestry Commission to support this remarkable initiative on the 11th of June 2021.



The LEAN project’s objective is to directly contribute to the national efforts of conserving biodiversity, improving livelihoods of smallholder farmers, increasing climate change resilience and reducing emissions from land use changes in the savannah, high forest and transition zones of Ghana. The four-year project funded by the European Union would be implemented by Rainforest Alliance in partnership with World Vision Ghana, Tropenbos Ghana, and EcoCare Ghana in the High Forest, Savannah and Transition Landscapes of Ghana respectively.



The project will also build climate resilience and promote natural resource conservation through training and mentoring of Twelve Thousand (12,000) smallholders on Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) and Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) in six selected districts. These districts; Offinso





North, Offinso Municipal, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Techiman North and Techiman Minicipal all within the forest Savanna transition landscape.

Tropenbos Ghana and EcoCare Ghana call on all organizations and individuals to support the Green Ghana Project to help restore our degraded landscapes.