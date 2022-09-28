Tricycle riders who ply Za-Yorogo road bemoan dilapidated state of road

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region



Tricycle riders who ply the Za-Yorogo road in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region have raised serious concerns about the stretch of the road due to its bad nature.



According to them, the road is full of potholes which constantly damage their tricycles anytime they ply it.



They added that they sustain bodily pains anytime they ply the road, due to its nature.



They also noted that they've made several complaints concerning the road but to no avail.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent Sarah Dubure, They added that the only renovation they see on the road is a once-in-a-blue-moon pouring of gravel and levelling



A rider, Mr. Brown complained that the bad nature of the road drains much fuel anytime he uses it.



"The road is very bad, and fuel is very costly. Anytime we pass there our fuel finishes very fast. Sometimes it can even finish on the way," he said.



He further complained that they always end up using all the money they get from the passengers they load ( pick) back to town, to buy fuel.



He added that frustrated passengers heading to Zaare constantly question them angrily on why they do not want to ply the Zaare road.



"The people are always annoyed and asking us why we don't want to go to Zaare, they don't always want to understand," he said.



Another tricycle rider, Mr. Ibrahim Abubakari indicated that the bad nature of the road constantly damages the front tyres of their tricycles.



"The road is damaging the tyres of our Mahama Can Do( tricycles). The front tyre is one, so when it keeps falling into potholes, they wear off slightly on the side," he explained.



He added that they are always compelled to use their feet to support a part of the tricycle so that they will not feel the effect when it skids into a pothole.



"Because the front tyre is one when you keep falling in potholes, it bends and does not balance, so when you ride, you have to support with your leg and manage to where you are going," he pointed out.



Another tricycle rider, Mr. Paul noted with worry, that road users consistently rain insults on them whenever they mount the road, accusing them of not knowing how to ride.



He, however, swiftly clarified that the problem has to do with the bad nature of the road and not them.



He further noted that the situation is so bad to the extent that they dodge the potholes and end up colliding with others.



"You can dodge the potholes and end up crossing someone. You know the motorbike riders are always in a hurry to overtake us because they feel we are blocking them," he explained



"The bad nature of the road prevents us from fully concentrating when we are riding. It is not possible to be dodging all these potholes and spying on the mirrors at the same time, so you may not know that there is someone behind you and before you realize it, you dodge a pothole and shift into someone's lane. He hits you, and there is an accident," he added.



Meanwhile, residents who sit at a certain spot along the Zayorogo road also complain about the road.



According to them, road users on a number of occasions ran into them in the course of dodging potholes.



They further added that they had to place a big tyre along the road to somehow draw out the boundary for road users and thus are calling on the government to do something about the roads.