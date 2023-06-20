Tricycle rider fined GH¢2,640.00 for conspiracy to commit crime and stealing

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has sentenced Hubert Osei Poku, 18, a tricycle rider to a fine of 220 penalty units, for conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing two she-goats.



Poku, who pleaded guilty to the charges would pay GhC2,640.00, an equivalent of the 220 penalty units, as a penalty unit is GhC12.00.



But, in default, convict would serve 12 months’ imprisonment and another accomplice only identified as Isaac, second accused is at large.



Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant resided at Awase, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro, saying about 0200 hours on Sunday, May 07, 2023, he (complainant) was driving home and at section of the road at Awase, near the Islamic Junior High School, an unregistered blue tricycle (priagya) bypassed him in high speed towards town.



P/Inspt. Asare said the complainant became suspicious because of the level of speed of the tricycle in relation to numerous thefts recorded in the locality.



He added the complainant chased and caught up with the tricycle around the Awase gas filling station and alighted his car with the view to question the occupants.



But P/Inspt. Asare stated no sooner had the complainant gone closer to the tricycle than its occupants abandoned it and fled, leaving two she-goats tied in the trunk of the tricycle with their mouths sealed with black solution tape behind.



He said the complainant therefore alerted the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police night patrol team who came to pull the tricycle to the Police Station together with the goats.



P/Inspt. Asare explained intelligence gathering led to the arrest of the initial rider of the tricycle, a witness in the case who disclosed that about 0700 hours on Saturday, May 06, 2023, convict came for the tricycle as a spare rider for taxi business.



The prosecutor said convict was later arrested from his hideout and during interrogations, he admitted the offences in his cautioned statement and mentioned the second accused as his accomplice.