Tricycle rider arrested for defiling 4-year-old girl at Mbanaayili

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A 20-year-old Tricycle Driver has been arrested and handed over to the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old girl at Mbanaayili in the Kumbungu district of the Northern Region.



The suspect, Abdullah Abdul Rahama, is alleged to have gone to the Mbanaayili SDA Primary School to use its toilet when he saw the victim and called her into the toilet and defiled her.



An eyewitness, Osman Yazeed, told journalists that they were working when an elderly man passing by asked them about the owner of the parked tricycle because he heard someone crying in the toilet.



According to him, the suspect tried escaping with his tricycle but some of the residents around chased and arrested him and later handed him over to the Police.



The suspect, Abdul Rahama however confessed that he did defile the victim when the residents interrogated him.



According to him, he went to the toilet at the school to attend nature’s call, then met the victim at the toilet. He further indicated that the victim begged him for Ghc 3.00 at the toilet for which he did oblige, but added that he did not know what came over him to defile the girl.



The suspect revealed that after the act, the girl gave the money back to him and refused to follow him when he decided to pick her home.



The suspect however begged for forgiveness. He said he did not know what came over him to do such a thing to the little girl.



Meanwhile, the victim’s Grandmother, Abdulia Amina appealed to the Police to ensure that the suspect is punished severely for the crime, to serve as a deterrent to others in the Community.



The suspect is in Police custody and will be arraigned before court after investigations.