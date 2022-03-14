Tricycle drivers lament over vehicular congestion on the Walewale market road

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Tricycle drivers, popularly called yellow-yellow drivers, who operate within the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region are calling on the Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi and other duty bearers to locate a protected loading place for them to park their tricycles in order to reduce the incessant road accidents on the Walewale market road.



The motorists describe that stretch of the road as an emergency road saying it is a perilous place for them to be loading passengers on market days due to its connection to the municipal hospital.



Innumerable accidents have occurred on market days on that stretch of the road due to vehicular congestion and traders selling their goods on the perimeters of the road.



That road is the only major freeway to the Walewale government hospital where the ambulances are carrying patients to the hospital on every blessed day hence, crowded on market days.



The drivers registered their displeasure in an interview with GhanaWeb saying that they have complained to the MCE on several occasions but to no avail.



"We have challenges in the Walewale market with the vehicles and the tricycles parking here, severally, we have had accidents here and we sat with the MCE to complain to him about what is happening but he didn't listen to us," Baba Rufai said.







Tijani Iddrisu and other drivers also lamented that the accidents happening on the road is not their fault but the duty bearers in the West Mamprusi Municipality who have failed to locate an accident freeloading place for the yellow-yellow drivers as the cause.



They demand the MCE, Issahak Arimeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky to find a lasting solution to the road carnage on that stretch of the road.



