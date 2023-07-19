Trickster dupes military woman off GH¢295,000

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

A military woman has allegedly been duped by a businessman to pay an amount summing up to GH¢295,000 to undertake a series of activities on her behalf which he never did.



These actives include giving about GH¢70,000 of the total amount to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to make her [the military woman] a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



And also, he was given GH¢70,000 to purchase two plots of land in Agyiriganor, in Accra.



This was contained in a Newspaper report by the Chronicle dated July 19, 2023.



According to the report, the Military woman whose name was given as Dorcas Owusuaa was allegedly lured by, Wisdom Kumordzi, 43, personnel to give him the said amount on January 16, 2023, at Burma Camp.



The suspect, Kumordzi, is said to have obtained a total of GH¢295,000.00 from the military personnel.



He claimed that part of the funds would also be shared with several individuals, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), heads of EOCO, CID, GRA, National Security, NIB, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as well as his Secretary to release his locked-up funds at the Central Bank.



Kumordzi has been charged with 10 counts of defrauding by false pretenses, in an Accra High Court presided over by Judge Samuel Bright Acquah. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded in police custody for two weeks.



Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, the prosecuting officer, in presenting the facts of the case to the court, indicated that the complainant reported the accused to the police on April 15, 2023.



The prosecutor to the court that between September 2022 and February 2023, Kumordzi had taken various sums of money totalling GH¢295,000.00 from Owusuaa, claiming that it was for purchasing a plot of land in Agyiriganor and to settle the aforementioned individuals to release his locked-up funds.



According to Chief Insp Danku, GH¢15,000 was to be given to the Commissioner-General of GRA (Ghana Revenue Authority), GH¢15,000 to the Secretary to the Governor of BoG (Bank of Ghana), GH$20,000 to the Director of the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO), GH¢20,000 to the Governor of BoG, and GH¢50,000 to the National Security boss.



The complainant also gave GH¢12,000 to be given to the IGP (Inspector General of Police), GH¢10,000 to the Director of CID (Criminal Investigation Department), and GH¢13,000 to the NIB (National Intelligence Bureau) boss.



The amounts were handed over to the accused on various dates: November 15 and 18, 2022; December 2 and 5, 2022; and February 1 and 9, 2023.



In summary, the court was informed that the accused spent six months collecting these sums of money from the complainant under false pretences.



The Prosecutor told the court that the accused, after collecting the said money, started playing hide and seek with the complainant till she lured him to the Cantonments Police Station, where he was arrested.



Although the accused admitted to receiving the funds from the complainant, he claimed that it was part of a business transaction with his supposed wife.



Chief Inspector Danku added that the accused requested time from the police to repay the money to the complainant.



So far, Kumordzi has repaid GH¢110,000.00 to the police, which has been returned to the complainant upon request.



