Tribalism dominates as NPP executives fight over School Feeding job

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern Regional Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hajia Rahana Abdul Aziz has reportedly called for the removal of the Regional School Feeding Coordinator in the area tagging her as a foreigner.



According to a report by Daily Guide sighted by GhanaWeb, the Women’s Organizer in an interview said Madam Felicia Tetteh who doubles as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the NPP for the Northern Region is not a native of the region and must therefore leave for her home region.



“Felicia Tetteh who is the 2nd Vice Chairperson is not from Dagbon and even not a Dagomba. She is a liar who came to destroy Tamale, she should go back to her home,” she started.



Hajia Rahana Aziz and Madam Felicia Tetteh are said to have become bitter rivals following their individual interests in the position of Regional School Feeding Coordinator.



Meanwhile, Daily Guide claims that a source close to the 2nd Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the NPP has expressed disappointment in the utterance of the Regional Women’s Organizer describing her statement as tribalistic.



While noting the contribution of non-indigenes in the growth of the NPP in the Northern Region, the said source bemoaned the effects such tribalistic comments will have on plans by the NPP to clinch onto power beyond 2024.



“We cannot break the 8 when we are divided and so I will like to entreat party members, especially the executives to ensure that we stay united to help us break the 8 come 2024,” the source is quoted by Dailyguidenetwork.com.