TrendingGH: Why some Ghanaian women endure abusive marriages

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some women have explained that backing out of a marriage is not an easy task



• They have opined that some women remain in abusive marriages simply to take proper care of their children



• Others are of the view that most women usually stay because they have high hopes that their husbands might change



Some Ghanaian women have shared varied opinions on why other women remain in abusive marriages in spite of the abuse they go through.



Their comments are on the back of the hike in spousal killings in the country.



Lately, the headlines have been dominated by all sorts of incidents surrounding spousal murder and physical abuse from partners who initially swore to be each other’s keeper.



It is, however, interesting to note that some women no matter the gravity of physical abuse they face, continue to stay.



GhanaWeb visited the streets of Accra to solicit opinions on why some women endure physical abuse in their marriages instead of backing out.



“Sometimes, some women have hopes that their husband will change. In some cases, they refer to the Bible and its teachings that couples must stay together through thick and thin. Others also stay because of their kids. They want a better upbringing for their children so they sacrifice themselves in each way possible for them,” one of our respondents detailed.



Another noted that “I’m not yet married but I can attest to the fact that keeping a relationship isn’t easy these days. When you decide to leave an abusive marriage for another one, you wouldn’t know what the next one entails. Some women prefer to be beaten. To them, that’s the most romantic way a man can prove his love. On the part of these men, they are always getting frustrated and as such, they vent their anger on their wives.”



“Women mostly remain in abusive marriages because of their kids. It’s not easy these days. I’m a single mother and I struggle to take care of my kids. Because of my children, I have decided to remain single,” a single parent observed.



Watch the full video below







