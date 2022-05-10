TrendingGH: Varying views meet implementation of E-Levy

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The Electronic Transaction Levy since its implementation on May 1, 2022, has faced some challenges; from public scorn to an injunction application by the minority in Parliament, which the Supreme court eventually dismissed.



A cross-section of Ghanaians, speaking to GhanaWeb, expressed their views on the state of affairs after the E-Levy kick-started.



For some, they noted that they have no option but to accept it since it has already been implemented, they added that no degree of complaints will cause any form of change.



“It does not look like we have an option, we just have to cope, at the end of the day, government is saying they will use the monies accrued for developmental projects so we just have to accept it as it is,” a driver noted.



People used to complain when the E-Levy deductions started. They asked lots of questions about how much they were going to be deducted but now, I think the questions have reduced and it has not affected business in any way,” a Momo vendor noted.



Meanwhile, a cross-section expressed fury, adding that the levy was introduced at the wrong time since the current hardship the country is facing is taking a toll on everyone.



“This levy will cripple my business; we wish it never came. Look at my small business, you have to put in so much if you want to make profits, we are in hard times,” a trader lamented.



“I sent 30 cedis through my mobile money three days ago and 2 cedis was deducted from my account. Government should be blunt and tell us how much they want to deduct than playing hide and seek with everyone,” an angry driver added.



The E-Levy deductions will be made on mobile money and online banking transactions above 100 cedis.



