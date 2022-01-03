TrendingGH: Members of Prophetic Hill Chapel share their new year resolutions

Religion of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

To mark the first Sunday of the year, a day set aside for thanksgiving, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel welcomed his congregation into a year of ‘Growth’ and prayed that they “experience the unimaginable, heaven will remember you, God will crown your every effort with results.”



Speaking to GhanaWeb on #TrendingGH, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, some members of the church are hopeful that their expectations for the new year is fulfilled.



They told GhanaWeb prophecies about their lives in 2021 and expectations from the previous year came to pass and hoping the new ones for 2022 materialise.



“My expectation for last year, I wanted God to give me a three-bedroom house and I got it ...my expectation for this year is to get a new car and God should through my dad, get me a new branch and God should give me the strength to do his work better,” one of the junior pastors noted.



Speaking to another lady who was filled with hopes for the year, she said “last year, my biggest expectation was to get a job because I was jobless and by the grace of God, I got a job. One of my expectations for last year was to do my Masters degree but unfortunately, I couldn’t do it, so this year I’m hoping by the grace of God I will be able to further that course.”



Meanwhile, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been in the news lately for making some prophecies concerning ‘Umuofia’ and its people





Below is the video



