TrendingGH: Ghanaians share their expectations for 2022

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians pray for the peace of Ghana



I pray our leaders think about us - some Ghanaians



Ghanaians hope to experience positive changes in 2022





The first Sunday of every year is usually set aside for thanksgiving, in Ghana, churches are filled to the maximum capacity as people throng in to express their gratitude. GhanaWeb, on January 2, 2021 visited the Perez Chapel - Dzorwulu, to fellowship and find out the expectations of the year from a cross section of the church’s members.



All clad in white with a touch of brocade, Cassy, a member of the church told us she hopes to see her business expand with other branches across the country, adding that she hopes to meet and marry the man of her dreams, and have a baby girl.





She however prayed that “our leaders have a change of heart to think about us, give us what we need because we are suffering, trust me, transportation fares are been increased, those without cars are suffering so we pray they think about us.”





Another member acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus,according to him, “even though corona came around, we came through, I wanna thank God for this new year I am expecting better than what happened before, we all have dreams and expectations I’m just expecting more”.



The Perez Chapel Dzorwulu has however set aside the year as the year of “Honour and Celebration 2022.”



The Bishop Charles Agyinasare also announced he will be handing over the position of presiding Bishop, to one of his senior Bishops in April, as he celebrates his 60th birthday with the church celebrating its 35th anniversary.



Below is the video



