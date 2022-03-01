TrendingGH: Ghanaians give split opinions on increased transport fares

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

We are not okay with 15% increment but have no option, Drivers



We want a reversal, not an increment, Passengers



Passengers embrace new increment in transport fares



Following the 15 percent increment in transport fares, drivers of public transport and passengers have given varying opinions in germane. The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) initially requested a 30% increment on transport fares owing to the unstable fuel prices and recent hikes in fuel and lubricant prices.



The union after some meetings with government, settled for a 15 percent increment.



The increment in transport fares was announced on February 17, days before the effective day.



GhanaWeb visited some bus stations at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to get the reactions of both transporters and passengers on the price increment which took effect from February 26.



Speaking to the Chief driver at the Circle UTC taxi rank, he noted that they are okay with the new increment. He however noted that passengers have also embraced the increment due to its early announcement.

“We are okay with the prices, passengers have also embraced it so there is no problem,” he noted.



Refuting the claim of the chief driver, a colleague driver noted that, they would have preferred a higher increment due to the hike in fuel prices. He added that they had no option but to accept the increment, noting that they wanted a 30 percent increment instead.



Some of these drivers noted that they may have to resort to their leaders and group heads to fight for another increment in transport fares, if there are any subsequent price hikes.



Passengers however did not embrace the new prices as the drivers earlier hinted.



Speaking to a lady passenger, she noted that she prefers a reversal of the increment instead, adding that the new increment was totally uncalled for.



“I am not okay. We want a reversal. No one wants to pay more. Initially, we were paying less than what we are paying today. If something can be done about it,” she added.



Another passenger noted that we are currently in hard times and the last thing Ghanaians need is anything related to increment.



“No one in Ghana is okay with the increment, the increment is too much. People do not have jobs, no money. There is nothing in the system. Even this morning, passengers were quarreling with the drivers, there is hardship in the system,” he bemoaned.



Meanwhile, speaking to the Vice Chairman of the GPRTU of the Kaneshie station at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, he noted that though they wanted a 30% increment, they will have to settle for what their union heads and government have agreed on. He noted that no complaints have so far been made by passengers on the increment of fares.



