Trending new Ghanaian music videos of the week

Music of Friday, 18 February 2022

KiDi and Black Sherif trends on Twitter



KiDi features an American rapper on his hit single



Nektunez drops visuals for Ameno Amapiano remix



This week has been blazing hot with colourful visuals for new music entries and old Ghanaian songs that have been revived with their official music videos.



Music lovers have been rating the quality of videos and the efforts put into their making.



KiDi has been trending number two on Youtube following the release of the official video for the 'Touch It' remix which featured American artiste, Tyga.



Ghanaian beats maker, Nektunez, also released the official video for his hit single Ameno Amapiano remix (You Wanna Bamba) with Goya Menor on February 18.



Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has a new single titled 'Say You Love Me' which has Kelvyn Boy on it.



This week, the much-anticipated music video for the 'Second Sermon' remix by Black Sherif which featured Grammy award-winning Nigeria singer, Burna Boy was released after a private viewing was held in Accra.



Not forgetting the Fante Vandam, Pappy Kojo's new tune, 'Koobi' which featured O'Kenneth and Reggie of Asakaa fame.



As we prepare to relax and destress this week, GhanaWeb has put together all the latest Ghanaian music videos for your viewing.



Enjoy the videos below:





Captain Planet 4x4 - Say You Love Me Feat Kelvyn Boy









Goya Menor & Nektunez – Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)









Black Sherif - Second Sermon (Remix) feat. Burna Boy









KiDi x Tyga - Touch It









Pappy Kojo - Koobi Feat. O'Kenneth and Reggie









