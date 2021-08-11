Trending GH: We see no improvement – Ghanaians to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• President Akufo-Addo has been asked to sit up



• His government has been tagged as the worst-performing in the country's history



• Also, government officials have been warned against corruption





The government has been called upon to roll out measures that will ease the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.



On this series of Trending GH, persons who spoke to GhanaWeb expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration noting that the president and his appointees have underperformed.



Despite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s claim that the New Patriotic Party are better managers of the public purse and deserve to remain in office, a good number of citizens think otherwise.



Word on the street has it that “times are hard.”



Nadia, a Senior High School graduate who wasn’t sure of what the future holds for her as a Ghanaian youth couldn’t hide the disappointment in her voice. According to her, leaders of this country are only concerned about getting rich quick instead of bringing development to the people.



She told our reporter that she has lost hope in Ghana.



“For now, I am not seeing any improvement, there’s been a lot of difficulties. Prices of things are increasing; people are still suffering. I am not really seeing another; it depends on what they do before their term ends before they will accept the in power. What is really happening is that, when their time is ending, that is when they actually do things to impress people and they vote for them. Personally, they can do whatever they want to do but they should think about themselves, families and what if someone else was their sister or mother, daughter suffering like this. The money they are spending like that, someone cannot even gain 50 pesewas a day, they should rather help people and stop using it for unnecessary things,” she told GhanaWeb.



John Atize, a man in his late 50s, described the ruling NPP as the worst-performing government. According to him, there is nothing to show since taking office in 2016.



He tagged the ruling party as the cause of the nation's woes.



"I believe that we are rather going back. If they say that they are better managers… a salt cannot praise itself. Some will praise you, I am not encouraged by their (NPP) management of the country. If you see the things going on, we are rather going back. What is going on? What business is going on well? Nothing is going. For about 5 years now, no worker has seen an increase in their pay but petrol is increasing, how will the person succeed? What is the better management they are talking about? They are the only government that have borrowed money more than necessary and they did nothing,” he told GhanaWeb.



Another added: “They have not managed the country well. What the president promised us from the beginning is what us give him the trust, that trust has failed us. Children are going up and down, with no job. Always they are talking about Nurses and Teachers allowance, is that the only thing? People need more jobs, they want to enter into other sectors. They better sit up and change things not always the one-way."



