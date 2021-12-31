Trending GH: Mixed reactions greet IGP’s directive on 31st night prophecies

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police places restrictions on prophecies



Persons found guilty of making misleading prophecies to serve jail term



Sam Dzata questions ban on prophecies





Ghanaians have grown used to the ritual of strong and piercing prophecies by some prophets on every New Year’s Eve. The Ghana Police Service has however sounded a word of caution to prophets or pastors about prophecies in the country.

They have been advised to be measured in their utterances as regards prophetic statements, or risk serving a jail term of five years.



A cross section of Ghanaians have greeted this directive with mixed reactions, expressing their various views.



Whilst some of them believe the IGP’s directive is in the right direction, others believe prophets should be allowed to do their work without any restrictions.



“It is not necessary; we do not want to hear any prophecies this year. I support the IGP to arrest any culprit of false prophecies,” a trader asserted.



“I support the IGP some prophecies cause fear and panic, culprits of false prophecies should be arrested. If a prophet is led by the spirit, he should pray for the people instead of prophesying doom,” another elderly trader added.





“Some men of God are liars; they just use prophecies as a decoy to get money from people,” a young trader at Makola market noted.



“I think we should leave them to deliver the prophecies, because prophecies are from God and we cannot do anything about it. I think the IGP should just let them be,” another trader noted.



“Prophecies are not normal things, you cannot arrest a pastor for prophesying, allow God to deal with them if the prophecies are fall,” a young man noted.



“If any man wants to prophesy, they should pray and fast before misleading the people of Ghana,” another trader noted.



Meanwhile, Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George has reacted to the caution given to pastors against publication of death prophecies.



He asked what the Inspector General of Police (IGP) will be charging Pastors and Prophets with if they prophecy tonight?



“So what exactly will the IGP be charging Pastors and Prophets with if they prophecy tonight? Which part of our Criminal Codes bars prophecy? I would like to be educated. Thanks,” he said in a tweet.



Below is the video











Background



The Ghana Police Service, warned religious leaders against making misleading prophecies for 2022.



In a statement titled “Communication of prophecies and their legal implication”, the security agency cautioned clerics against instilling fear in people’s minds.



The Ghana Police Service said misleading prophecies have resulted in public tensions, anxiety, and panic among citizens.



Noting that religious groups have the liberty of freedom of worship and free speech, they must respect the rights and freedoms of others.



The police recalled how, over the years, prophecies of harm and death put the lives of many in danger.



The press release said under Ghanaian law, it is a crime to publish or reproduce a statement, rumours, or report likely to cause fear and alarm.



It is also a crime to send out false or misleading information likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving services or to endanger the safety of any person.



The police reminded the public that anyone found guilty under the laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.



“We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to treasures in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest.



“The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaian are religious people who known and believe in centrality of God in our lives”, the GPS added.