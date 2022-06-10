Tree planting should be a continuous activity, not a one-day show – Okyere Yeboah

Regional News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Green Ghana Day marked in various regions



Let us protect our forest cover – CIG National Director



Compassion International Ghana marks Green Ghana Day



The National Director of Compassion International Ghana, Kobina Oyere Yeboah, has asked Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of tree planting to enrich the country’s forest cover and leave a good legacy for the coming generation.



He asked that this should be a continual habit instead of a day show-off to please the public eye, adding that these trees will not survive if they are not properly cared for.



Speaking at an event to mark the Green Ghana Day at the Anglican Basic School in Addo Nkwanta, a town in the Eastern Region, he pleaded with natives and Ghanaians not to leave trees they plant for stray goats and cattle to graze on, but protect and nurture them.



He said this would help them enjoy the benefits of the various trees they have planted.



“Let’s not leave the trees we plant to goats and cattle to feed on. Let us take good care of them so the coming generation to benefit from it,” he urged.



About Green Ghana Day



Green Ghana Day was first marked in June 2021 as part of efforts by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to improve the country’s forest cover.



Parliament of Ghana, the Health Ministry, and other functional ministries have actively engaged in this exercise since its inception.



About Compassion International Ghana



Compassion International Ghana is a Christ-centered organization engaged in transformative child advocacy and -holistic physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and spiritual- child development, particularly for children living in extreme poverty.



The organization through its Church partners and global sponsors seeks to break the chain of hardship by equipping children with the skills and resources that will improve their social status and benefit their communities.



In their 17 years of existence, over 90,000 kids have benefited from their programme.



Watch the video below



