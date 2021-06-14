Tree planting exercise may reduce disease and cost burden- NHIS Director

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Okyere, The Western Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, has commended the initiators of the Greening Ghana project to help rejuvenate the environment and increase the level of good air.



He said aside from Oxygen, trees gave food, served as windbreakers, shelter and stopped erosions and thus the need to have them more in the environment.



The NHIA Boss said this during a tree planting exercise at the compound and the frontage of the Regional office in Sekondi.



He said as health insurers, a good environment would ultimately reduce the disease burden and may save the Authority in the long term on the cost of avoidable diseases.



The trees would be planted in offices of the Authority across the Region with each staff owning one to care for until maturity.



Mr Okyere encouraged Ghanaians to renew their expired health insurance cards to derive the needed benefits from the Authority.



