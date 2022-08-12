Treat those refusing to pay ECG in Kroboland land as criminals - Energy Expert advises security agencies

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Expert, Kojo Poku, has called on the security apparatus to treat the threats by some communities in the Kroboland land over the ECG issues as a criminal offence.



According to him, even though the majority of the people of the Kroboland have agreed to pay their accumulated ECG bills, some youth are fighting against it. This youth group he advises should be treated as a vigilante group.



Speaking on TV3’s Big Issue, Mr. Poku said this group of people refusing to accept the terms of ECG should be treated as criminals.



“… it's just vigilantism going on clearly. Look if you hear the MCE, he said that the majority of the people in the Kroboland want to pay, it is a small group who are refusing, and there is the Yilo Krobo who are ready to pay. In the Manya Krobo is where the problem is.



The majority of the people in the Krobo land want to pay but some youth in the area calling themselves ‘United Krobo Foundation”, they are vigilantes, we should deal with them as such.



“In 2003 I was in Port Harcourt, and that is when the Niger-Delta people were kidnapping the white people and I told them that when the people leave this, kidnapping will turn around and they will start killing Nigerians, they said no it is ‘only oyinbo people dey wan kidnap’ and I said my brother be careful.



“When all the white people left because kidnap and ransom was there, they now started kidnapping Nigerians. So, my advice to the national security, police and so on is to nip this in the bud immediately because it is affecting the whole community. So clearly what needs to be done is that we need to criminalize the action and basically deal with them as criminals.”



He said the ECG should ensure they collect the money owed to them.



“You accept to take prepaid meters, you turn the lights on, simple. The whole Ghana supports ECG, imagine the people of Tema saying we won’t pay duties because we gave our lands to Nkrumah to build the port.



“If ECG gives in to these people and they don’t take the money, do you know the signal it sends to others? It will lead to lawlessness and we don’t want lawlessness,” Mr Poku added on the show.



