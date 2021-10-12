'Treat the public with respect' – IGP to police officers

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, has asked Police officers to treat the general public with the utmost respect.



According to the IGP, treating the public with respect will help the Police Administration to fight crime in the country.



In a text message to Police personnel, the IGP noted that the service will only succeed if it gets the support and help of the public.



He added that he will continue to count on the Police Service to deliver the core mandate of protecting lives and property.



“As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property, remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed. We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect. Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity,” IGP George Akuffo Dampare said in the text.



Read his full message below:



My Colleagues,



I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP.



As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property, remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed.



We should always remember that we can only succeed if we have the support and help of the public and treat them with respect.



Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with integrity.



Let us, individually and collectively, avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence and respect of the people we serve; and let us make the Ghana Police Service a model for the rest of Africa and beyond.



I wish you and your families well.



George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D.