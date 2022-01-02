Treat orphans under your care as your own to avoid curses - DKM to orphanage homes

Regional News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Amansie West zonal chairman of the Small Scale Miners' Association who doubles as the assembly member for Manso-Moseaso electoral area, Hon Daniel Kwaku Mensah aka DKM has urged caretakers of various Orphanage homes in the country to pay maximum attention to the children under their care.



Expressing worry about the way some caretakers neglect and maltreat these innocent children, Hon. DKM admonished everyone who has the chance to take care of these children to be very circumspect with their treatment since most of them are future leaders of this country.



Hon Daniel Kwaku Mensah DKM made this appeal when he led the leadership of the Amansie West Small Scale Miners' Association to present food items, toiletries, clothes, and physical cash worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the orphans of Hearts Smile Children Home at Manso Akropong in the Amansie West district.



Supporting his advice with a biblical point, Hon. Daniel Kwaku Mensah revealed that people who take good care of the vulnerable receive many blessings from God. He however admonished caretakers of the various orphanage homes and others with vulnerable persons under their care to take such persons as their own so that they do not bring a curse to themselves.



Receiving the items on behalf of the children's home, the general manager of the home, Mr. Kusi Douglas expressed gratitude to the association for their support and promised to make good use of the items.



He however took the opportunity to appeal to other well-to-do persons in the society to always extend a helping hand to orphanage homes and other vulnerable persons within the society.



