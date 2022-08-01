Treason felony: Barker-Vormawor committed to stand trial at High Court on Sept 1

Regional News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashaiman District Court has on Monday, August 1, 2022, committed #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to the High Court to stand trial for treason felony.



This was after the committal proceedings were conducted with the bill of Indictment indicating the State’s readiness to prosecute him was moved.



Eleanor Barnes Kakra Botwe, the Circuit Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as Magistrate committed him to stand trial at the High Court on September 1.



The Bill of Indictment filed by the Director of Public Prosecution Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa which also contained the summary of evidence was moved by Anastasia Karim from the AG’s office.



In the summary of evidence, the State indicated that it will call three witnesses to give evidence in the matter.



The court after committing him for trial on two counts of treason felony said, he should remain on his previous bail.



Lawyer Dr. Justice Srem Sai, counsel for the accused told the court that they have issues with the charges and they were unable to determine whether there is any need for a defence.



Lists of evidence to tender.



The prosecution indicated that in the course of the trial the following exhibits would be tendered in to support their case.



Investigation cautioned statement of the accused dated 11th February 2022, Charged statement of the accused dated 11th February 2022 and Investigation cautioned statement of the accused dated 16th February 2022.



The prosecution will also tender the charge statement of the accused dated April 15, 2022, Facebook and Twitter posts of the accused person from February 2021 to February 2022, the Facebook post of the accused person on 30th April 2022, Intelligence report from the Cybercrime unit and intelligence report from National Security Oliver.



Background



Barker-Vormawor was on February 14 arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court and charged with two counts of treason felony.



His plea was reserved and was later granted bail by the Tema High Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah.



The #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by the Tema High Court in the sum of GHc2M with two sureties.



The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah said one of the sureties should deposit documents of landed property within the jurisdiction.



As part of the bail conditions, he is also to report to the police once a week on a day to be determined by the police.



Oliver was arrested upon his arrival from the UK Thursday, February 11 after he threatened to stage a coup in Ghana if the controversial e-levy is passed.



The police in a statement said his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:



