Travesty of justice: Anas reacts to losing GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapong

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has described as travesty of justice, the decision by an Accra High Court that he was not defamed by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong in a GH¢25 million law suit.



Anas in 2018 dragged the lawmaker to court for alleged defamation after the MP had publicly telecast a documentary titled “Who Watches the Watchman” to unveil alleged shady deals involving the journalist and his work.



The court in its ruling on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, held that Mr Agyapong provided sufficient evidence to prove that the plaintiff used the findings of his work to solicit money from persons implicated in the evidence gathered by him.



The judge went on to say what Anas is engaged in is not investigative journalism but rather, investigative terrorism, and that Mr Agyapong was justified to call Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil”.



Reacting to the ruling, Anas in a statement said if for nothing at all, Mr Agyepong accused him of murder but there was nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder.



He alleged the judge took over the case at the express instance of Mr Agyapong.



15 March 2023 | PRESS RELEASE



STATEMENT ON THE JUDGMENT OF JUSTICE ERIC BAAH IN THE CASE OF ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS V. KENNEDY AGYAPONG (SUIT NO; GJ 892/18)



Today, Wednesday 15 March 2023, a High Court presided over by Eric Baah J. dismissed a defamation action filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye P.I in 2018 against Kennedy Agyapong, MP. The entire judgment was read in open court.



2. The court established that Mr. Agyapong indeed defamed Anas but in a bizarre twist concluded that the so-called documentary “Who Watches the Watchman” was an absolute justification, thereby absolving Mr. Agyapong of any liability.



3. We find the decision of the court an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness. If for nothing at all, Mr. Agyapong made an allegation of murder against Mr. Anas. There is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas. Thus, that documentary cannot provide any justification for an allegation of murder in the wildest imagination. Yet the judge conveniently ignored this obvious fact and the fact that Mr. Anas is not a suspect for murder and is not under investigation for murder.



4. This case traveled through the hands of three judges with Justice Baah being the latest assigned to the case at the express instance of Kennedy Agyapong. Throughout the trial, Mr. Agyapong displayed absolute disdain and disrespect of the Court and the lawyers of Anas but all attempts to cite him for contempt hit a dead end.



5. We note that Mr. Agyapong attended court in the company of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, who has been banned for fifteen (15) years from all football-related activities.



6. Tiger Eye P.I and our CEO, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, remain resolute in our fight against corruption in Ghanaian society in service to God and country.



Ends