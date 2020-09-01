General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Travelers to Ghana to pay GH¢866 as coronavirus testing fee

play videoFile photo

All travelers to Ghana by air are to pay $150 (¢866) for COVID-19 testing, officials have disclosed ahead of the reopening of air borders on September 1.



Ghana’s only international airport in the capital, Accra – the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) – has been closed to international passenger traffic since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking during his 16th address to the nation on measures being taken to limit the spread of the deadly virus, President Akufo-Addo said measures have been taken to ensure safety compliance at the airport.



Giving further clarification on the president’s directive, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa said the accuracy of the testing is around 99 to 100 per cent.



The mandatory testing, which is to be conducted for all passengers coming into the country forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure that the deadly disease is not imported into the country.



“It takes a maximum of 30 minutes for a particular passenger to go through the entire process and get his or her results.



“This system is so convenient that passengers will practically go through our terminal building with only a fraction of time added to what they used to do before,” he added.



“It is mandatory for any airline coming to Ghana to ensure that passengers have a face mask on but we know that some of our people will be traveling from afar.



“When you are coming from London, you will probably travel like six hours and so when you land at the KIA and you come through the passenger door and get to the edge of the terminal building, we will give you a fresh face mask.



“There is a service provider that we are using to do all of this. So we give you the face mask and you start going through the process. When you enter you go to the far end of the upper part of arrivals and you queue to go through the testing centre.



“But one convenience is that there is no country that you can go through the process and be able to get the results within 30 minutes and if you are negative the health professionals take over from there,” he said.



Defending the $150 fee for the testing, the Deputy Minister for Health Dr Benard Oko-Boye described it as a good bargain since “nothing is more expensive than contracting COVID-19 itself”.



He also argued that the decision was taken after assessing charges by other countries.



“The cost of the test will not put unnecessary difficulty or burden on the passenger. We looked at what is being charged across the globe so when you go to a place like Zimbabwe you pay about $210 for a test.



“In China, you pay about $150 for a test and they are even doing PCR which is a very good test that identifies the virus itself. But in China after paying $150 you have to wait for about 6 hours average before you get results.



“Also remember that anyone coming into Ghana must have a negative PCR test and on the average, in Europe, if you enter a lab to do that, it is about 100 euros.



“Here at the airport, we are interested in two things; the test must be very specific and sensitize which means it must tell us if you have the virus and if it says it’s negative then you pose no threat to Ghanaians.



“We were also interested in how long it takes to get the results. And with these two indicators, we now had to decide whether $150 dollars of having the two most important requirements met is reasonable or not.”



Meanwhile, the country’s borders by sea and land remain closed.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.