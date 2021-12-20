Travel Club GH donates to Anlo Special School

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There exist a claim that a kind gesture can reach a wound that can only be healed by compassion. When the Travel Club GH took the initiative to reach out to the Anlo Special School for a cash presentation during their recent adventure trip to the Volta Region, they truly demonstrated that statement.



For the past seven years, the group, which is made up of young professionals from diverse backgrounds, has organized domestic and international fun but adventurous trips for its members in order to build a strong bond and network while also bringing about positive social change.



President of the club Maya Adams-Attah, while making a donation on behalf of the group stated that the presentation made was only the beginning of a series of support measures that the Travel Club GH intends to provide the Anlo Special School.



“This is only the beginning of what we want to do for you." We've taken on a lot of projects since we started this group, but I can assure you that we have plans to adopt your school and make it a central part of our social projects." She said.



Receiving the donation, Emma Elinam Sallah, proprietress of the Anlo Special School, expressed gratitude for the contribution and hoped that many other organizations would follow suit.



"To be honest, we were not expecting this, so it came as a pleasant surprise." However, we appreciate your thoughtfulness and hope that many others will follow in your footsteps." She remarked.



The Anlo Special School is a day Centre for children living with intellectual disabilities in and around the Keta-Anloga enclave. The Centre which aims at teaching these children literacy, numeracy and safe-appropriate life skills to empower them to become self sufficient and contribute to society started in 2018 as part of the implementation arm of Butterfly Ghana Foundation, an NGO registered since 2017.



The school currently has 7 children and 3 staff but hope to expand its capacity to take on many other children with special needs in the community in the near future.