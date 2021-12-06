Transport operators in Volta region defy strike action

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Commercial Transport Operators at the Aflao lorry station in the Volta region are operating despite the decision by a coalition of some 16 Transport Unions to embark on an indefinite sit-down nationwide strike starting from today.



The sit-down strike according to the Coalition is to protest the high cost of fuel prices in the country.



But a check on the Aflao main lorry station by Kasapa News‘ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu this morning revealed that drivers are defying the strike action.



The National Chairman of PROTOA told the reporter that, “We PROTOA, we take instruction from the GRTCC and so since GRTCC didn’t give us any directive we are working.”



He, however, stated that the recent increase in fuel prices for which reason the Coalition is aggrieved and are embarking on the strike action is a worry to all Transport Unions.



Drivers were busily seen loading their vehicles at the GPRTU and Co-operative terminals at the station.



In an earlier interview, the Volta Regional Spokesperson for the Transport Unions, Mr. Lawrence Attitoe said the strike action is not being enforced effectively in the region due to some issues regarding the leadership of the GPRTU among others.



At the Ho main lorry station, some drivers are working while some have grounded their vehicles in line with the protest.