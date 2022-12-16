Transport fares to go down by 10% December 19

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Concerned Drivers Association has announced a 10 per cent reduction in transport fares.



This was contained in a statement issued by the association on Friday, 16 December 2022.



According to the association, it has “noticed the significant reduction in fuel prices at the pumps.”



It indicated: “Despite the reduction, transportation fares have not been reduced but broader consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing to look into the call for fares reduction.”



The statement noted: “Although the current increase in the prices of spare parts and lubricants is making the reduction in fares almost impossible and the margin of reduction is very bad,” passengers are assured of a “10% reduction in fares effective Monday 19 /12/2022.”



It also called on the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to at its upcoming National Delegates’ Congress, “vote for a chairman who stood in for drivers when he was called upon".



“Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been a friend to drivers and has been fighting for our interest, hence he deserves to be retained.”



The group cautioned drivers to “drive with care and abide by all the road safety rules and regulations to enable an accident-free Christmas".



