Transport Ministry contradicts Paul Adom-Otchere on airport Christmas decorations narrative

The Ministry of Transport has responded to a Right to Information request to provide details about some decorations mounted at the Kotoka International Airport during the 2021 Christmas festive season, The Fourth Estate has reported.



The airport decorations became a matter of public discussion after some invoices issued in the name of the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere surfaced on the internet.



While some persons raised concerns about the cost of the decorations, others raised concerns about procurement breaches for the decorations which cost over GHC118,000.



In defence to the concerns, Paul Adom-Otchere among other things outlined that suppliers and bids were sourced in the awarding of the contract for the purchase of the decorations.



“FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. (We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts).

“FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited).

“FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHS 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship,” Paul Adom-Otchere said in a Facebook post on January 7, 2022.





The Fourth Estate however indicates in its report that, in response to a request for information filed by a fellow of the New Generation Investigative Journalism Fellowship of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Redeemer Buatsi, the Ministry for Transport has released details that among other things contradict the GACL Board Chair's.



In what was a response to a request for copies of the procurement contract for the decorations, the Transport Ministry said, “Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 was rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract.”



The ministry further stated contrary to Mr Adom-Otchere’s claim that the cost of the entire decoration was paid for by a sponsor instead of in part.



“GACL rented Christmas decorations for the 2021 Christmas season from two companies to decorate the airport terminals.



“With specific regards to 2021, per the arrangements. The rented Christmas decorations will have to be returned to the owners.



For emphasis, we wish to reiterate that the Christmas decorations in question were rented and paid for by a sponsor. Therefore, no contract was awarded by GACL for the purpose,” the ministry said.