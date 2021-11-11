Transport Minister partners NRSA to launch Road Safety Campaign

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has partnered the National Road Safety Authority to launch the ‘Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign’.



The aim of the project is to help curb the growing menace of road accidents on Ghana’s major highways and other roads.



Kwaku Ofori Asiamah at the event stated that the previous campaign dubbed ‘Arrive Alive’ which was launched about a year ago to create greater awareness on road safety, received massive support from media houses across the country.



He however urged passengers to communicate in a respectful manner to the drivers to get them to do the right things on the road.



“If you are a passenger and a driver is over speeding, the way you talk to the driver will go a long way for the driver to stop over speeding. Please don’t insult the driver because if you do, he will not listen to you,” he advised.



The following measures have been put in place as part of the project to help raise awareness and curb the menace.



• Installation of speed limiters in certain Vehicles



• Mandatory refresher course training for commercial vehicle drivers



• Provision of Road Signs, Road-line Markings, street lights and crash barriers on major highways



• Increased highway patrols to intensify routine road checks and reactivation of the war against indiscipline.



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has however revealed that, the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year 2021 rose by 16.37% compared to the same period last year.



More men than women have been involved in these accidents. The gradually increasing number of road accidents on Ghana’s major highways has led various people and organizations to embark on projects to preach the gospel of Road Safety.



