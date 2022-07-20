Transport Minister inspects works on Sunyani airport

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah last Tuesday, July 19, 2022, inspected works on the completion of phase one of the Sunyani Airport rehabilitation project initiated by the New Patriotic Party's government in 2018.



The sector Minister was led by the Members of Parliament for Sunyani East and West Constituenciesnamely, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh who is also the Board Chairman for Bui Power Authority, Mr. Baffour Awuah, Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Minister responsible for Employment and Labour Relations respectively, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye



Speaking to the media, the minister underscored the reason for the closure of the airport in 2015 by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.



He indicated that, for safety reasons, the Ghana Airport Company Limited had to shut down the airport in 2015 due to the dilapidated nature of the runway and the absence of key logistics to monitor flight landing and takeoffs among others.



At the inception of the NPP government in 2017 both MP,s reverberated the need for the airport to be rehabilitated, lo and behold the Nana Addo -led government awarded the contract in 2018 for a two-phased rehabilitation with the first phase encapsulating the extension and rebuild of the runway, refurbishing of the terminal, stocking the airport with flight display gadgets, X-ray machines, fire post etc. the second phase which is expected to commence immediately after the commissioning of the phase one would also see a mini airport city facilities, a new terminal and many more.



The minister said, “ today, we have come here with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airport Company Limited, Ghana Airforce, and the consultant to evaluate the completion of phase one for inauguration by the President”.



“You are witnessing this huge investment made here by this government to bring this airport back to a life in which commercial activities are expected to commence within the year," he remarked.



Interacting with both MPs from the Sunyani East and West Constituencies, they held that, it is part of their duties to push for projects such as this and into both constituencies since the airport is located within the East and West.



They also stated how serious they are about their town roads and that soon, all ongoing roads would be completed for usage.



Part of the team was the Bono Regional Minister, Hon Justina Owusu Banahene, Hon Ansu Kumi, Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani, Hon Kusi Boadum, Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani West, some Regional and Constituency executives.