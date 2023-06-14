‘Transformational’ JHSs coming soon – Education Minister hints

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education has begun building modernised Junior High Schools (JHS) across the country, Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said.



“There is a lot of progress in our secondary schools but I am most grateful for the rate of improvement in our Junior High Schools (JHS). As I speak, a big school complex project is ongoing at Juaben in the Ashanti Region which is expected to be completed this year,” Minister for Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that the new complex is targeted at eliminating a small cluster of public JHS schools by bringing all students in a community under one roof.



“This will bring improvement in the quality of the educational system in Junior High Schools across the country,” he noted.



According to Dr Yaw Osei Aduttwum, the new school complex with a science laboratory, computer lab and robotics lab will accommodate over a thousand school children from various communities of its location.



After completion, “we are going to move out of all the old buildings and relocate to the newly modernized school.”



Communities that have already benefitted from the initiative include Juaben, Asem, Bantama, Onwe in the Ashanti Region. In Sunyani is the Ridge Area, with Northern Region having its share at Chamba.



He noted that the move by government will make the public school more attractive to both parents and students themselves describing it as “transformational development”.