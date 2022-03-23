TransGenerational Institute to honor President Akufo-Addo with Free SHS lecture

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

The Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend Ntim Fordjour will on March 29, 2022 deliver an address on the country’s educational sector with special focus on the government’s Free SHS program.



Reverend Ntim Fordjour has been billed to deliver the keynote address at a public lecture which will be held by the Institute of Transgenerational Leaders.



The forum which is themed “Consolidating the gains of free SHS education policy, protecting the legacy for future generations “ will take place at the GIMPA GreenHill Campus aauditorium.



According to the organizers, the public lecture is to honor President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing the Free SHS program which in their view has impacted positively on almost every Ghanaian home.



The group in a statement said that the successful implementation of the Free SHS program has propelled Ghana to the attainment of the SDG4.1.



The statement which was authored by the Executive Secretaries of the institute; Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr, Odeneho Oppong Prince and Mr Tony Marshall Adoninaab noted that but for the visionary and example leadership of President Akufo-Addo some Ghanaians would have had their future curtailed due to lack of funds.



“President Akufo Addo is a true asset to the Republic of Ghana. His service and commitment towards expanding education is exceptional and deserves to be commended. The legacies of the President must be consolidated and protected,” the group said in a statement.



T“Undoubtedly, the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme is the biggest and most successful pro-poor policy ever implemented by any government in the educational sector of this country.”



The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); Prof Samuel Kwaku Bonsu is also expected to speak at the forum.