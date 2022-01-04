Training in Dubai, why not Abokobi? Kwesi Pratt expresses shock over parliament board meeting

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed great shock about the revelation that, all the members of the Parliamentary Service Board took a trip to Dubai for a meeting.



He explained that it was of great concern that, for people who have been appointed to serve the nation, they would all fly out all the way to the oil-rich country just for a meeting.

The veteran journalist was speaking on Kokrooko on Peace FM when he made this known.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. begun by stating that the parliament the country currently has, is a creation of the people and that, it is erroneous to trumpet the claim that it is God who has given Ghana such a parliament.



“People say that the parliament we have is what God gave us but the fact is that we chose it for ourselves. During the primaries, had we not engaged in violence, and when we were going for the polls, had some party executives not insisted that the people they wanted should surely go, and if everybody had kept their word going into the elections, we wouldn’t have had all these.



“So, this is all our fault and the parliament we have is what we bargained for and so we must work to ensure that it gets better,” he stated.



He went on to express disappointment and shock about the revelation that a meeting of all the members of the Parliamentary Service Board, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was held in Dubai.



“The things happening in parliament are just so many and in all of these, there is a lot of apprehension. Reading the newspapers, I chanced on something that happened recently. They say the Parliamentary Service Board went all the way to Dubai for a meeting. Is it true?” he asked.



To this, Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of the show, explained how the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has protested this claim and seeing that parliament has not responded or commented on the matter, it should be taken as truth.



He added that it is a fact that at the time of this said meeting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was in Dubai and so it sufficed for the truth that the meeting must have been held there.



“Ei!!!” Kwasi Pratt reacted.



Another unrecognizable voice in the background, gave further confirmation to this meeting but however explained that it was a training program that the board had gone for in Dubai, and not for merely a meeting.



“Even if that was the case, does it explain anything that a training for the Parliamentary Service Board is done in Dubai? Why, if the meeting was done in Abokobi won’t it have been successful?” a totally astonished Kwasi Pratt Jnr. reacted.



