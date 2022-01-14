Training for first set of journalists under MCEP ends in Kumasi

Regional News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: Peace FM

Training for the first set of journalists under the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) has ended.



The capacity enhancement programme which is a weeklong intensive media training initiative sponsored by the Ministry of Information trained journalists on emerging issues in journalism enhanced their skills provided a platform to support media introspection on subjects related to media management, corporate governance, and media business models and encouraged ethical journalism.



This the Chairman of the Working Committee, Professor Kwemena Kwansah-Aidoo in a congratulatory statement issued on Thursday, January 13, 2022, congratulated the 60 journalists who participated in the maiden edition of the programme and challenged them to use the knowledge acquired to impact the country’s media landscape.



“The Working Committee of the MCEP congratulates the first cohort of participants for engaging with a keen interest in the weeklong training modules aimed at sharpening their skills. The interest that was generated by your cohort during the training gives us the confidence that the programme is a worthy one. We encourage all participants to put the lessons to use and impact their communities with the ideas generated,” the statement said.



The Chairman also expressed his appreciation to organizing partners of the programme namely the National Media Commission (NMC), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Ghana Independence Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), the Ministry of Information and Development Partners for the collaboration and support towards the organization of the maiden edition of the programme.



He also encouraged all practising journalists who may be interested in benefiting from the programme to apply through the programme’s website (www.mcepghana.com) urging journalists to take advantage of this opportunity to add more value to themselves.