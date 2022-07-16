Trainee nurses, midwives to picket Health Ministry over allowances arrears

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Student nurses and midwives are up in arms against the government over its failure to pay their allowances due them.



According to the students all attempts to get the government to pay the over 11-month allowance have yielded no results. The group which has formed the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainee Association (GNMTA) say the situation is affecting their academic work and their stay on campus.



“Continuing students have been off the allowance for almost a year and graduates of 2021 are stretched out to the finishing line with four months arrears… Our students are being prevented from writing exams as a result of half payment or nonpayment of fees and our data shows that over thousand students have suffered this fate”, said Adumbisa Pascal, the National President of GNMTA at a news conference in Kumasi on Thursday (July 14).



GNMTA has thus threatened to boycott all academic activities and picket the Health Ministry if the allowance does not reflect in their accounts by end of July.



“We wish to categorically state that if the outstanding arrears are not paid and payment of allowance fully restored by end of July 2022, we as health students will picket massively against the government and boycott all intra semester and inter semester practicums” Pascal stated.



The group also added that it will resist every attempt by the government to cancel the allowance paid it in Ghana’s attempt to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“Any attempt to cancel the allowance in the quest for the bailout for the IMF will face the fiercest resistance from the trainee nurses and midwives”.