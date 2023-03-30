Trained disabled persons produce better results as employees – JCS CEO

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: Elizabeth Ayim

The CEO of Crystal Lake and JCS Investment Limited, Ms. Patricia Safo, has urged business owners to consider employing persons with disability for increased productivity and efficiency.



According to her, persons with a disability when given the relevant training and orientation, work more satisfactorily and efficiently compared to persons with full abilities, which she believes will boost productivity when they are well trained.



According to her, engaging in the services of persons with disability can have a significant impact on productivity in business.



People with disability often face barriers that limit their ability to participate fully in the labor force, resulting in reduced productivity for both the individual and the economy at large facing quite a number of barriers to decent work in the rising global unemployment crisis.



People with disability are from an untapped pool of talent that employers need to explore and they can be very productive within organizations and societies when given the opportunity.



By this, Ms. Safo is advocating that employers in the country are to consider hiring people with disability due to their unique skills.



These individuals she emphasized may have strong visual or spatial skills used in problem-solving and have the ability to focus deeply on tasks.



Hiring them also promotes diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Diversity of thoughts, profile, interests, gender, and for that matter diversity of any kind makes the workplace richer in terms of perspective and experience and this increases productivity in the workplace.



With the right accommodations and support, persons with disabilities can still be productive members of society.



It is therefore in this regard that the CEO of Crystal Lake and JCS Investment Limited Ms. Patricia Safo has called on corporate Ghana and business owners to engage the services of people with disability for increased productivity.



Ms. Safo made the call when the Safo Family together with JCS Investment Limited and partners donated some Samsung tablets to the pupils and students of Demonstration School for the Deaf in Mampong, Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



They also awarded prizes to the best twelve students from Kindergarten to JHS in different categories.



The presentation and award of prizes to deserving students and pupils were in commemoration of the two-year anniversary and as part of activities to observe the death of their beloved late father, Daniel Yaw Osei Safo – the Chairman and Managing Director of Combined Farmers Limited who passed away two years ago.



Through one of its partnerships, JCS Investment Limited is extending free training to the disabled community who will need to promote their businesses and products online.



This is a free digital advertising training online which is a 12-week degree program where students learn the basics of digital marketing, marketing strategies, basic digital analytics, content creation, and more.



Criteria for selection is anyone above the age of 18 who has a laptop and access to an internet connection. The course is 100% free.



JCS Investments Limited encouraged the staff and students of the Mampong Technical School for the Deaf and Dumb to persist in their craft and offer to assist them in advertising their craft.