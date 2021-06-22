Train more security experts – Security analyst to govt

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

A Security Analyst, Prosper Nii Nortey Addo, is calling on Government as a matter of urgency to start training security experts in the country in order to effectively handle issues of robberies and other criminal activities.



"There’s the need for government to pay attention to the insecurity issues in the country, by providing training to security agencies and also equip them to effectively combat crimes and its related activities”, he said.



According to Prosper Nii Nortey Addo, government has done marvelous work in the area of security in the country by providing them with necessary weapons, patrol cars and other relevant equipment to combat crimes, adding that all these are very important but this time around, what the country needs the most is experts in the security agencies.



In an interview with Renold Agyemang on Accra-based Kingdom FM Pae Mu Ka, the security analyst warned that robbery cases in the country are rising so fast and if something is not done quickly it can turn into a terrorist attack.



He expressed fear that the level of armed robbery cases and rampant killings being recorded in the country calls for grave concerns.



He, therefore, urged the government and the sub-regions to come on board and strategise against robbery activities. Adding that, one can always pray to God to preserve our lives, but as people, we should also prepare as a nation to do something about it.