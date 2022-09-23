You are here: HomeNews2022 09 23Article 1629050

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Trailer truck goes up in flames on Accra-Tema Motorway

The truck was captured on video going up in flames The truck was captured on video going up in flames

A video has emerged on social media of a trailer truck burning to ashes on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The video, shared by UTV on its Twitter handle, shows the truck abandoned on the inner edges of one side of the Motorway, while the fire blazed uncontrollably.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire and as seen in the video, there were no first responders on sight.

Traffic on that stretch of the road was however moving at a slow pace.

Watch the video below:



EA/

