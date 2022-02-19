Trailer-bus crash kills 4 on the spot, injures several others at Juaso

Regional News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

At least, four people travelling on a Sprinter bus died from a crash with a trailer at Juaso in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 19 February 2022.



The trailer was transporting several crates of drink when the head-on collision happened about a kilometre after Juaso Junction in the Kumasi-Accra direction.



The drivers of the two vehicles survived the accident.



First responders comprising the police and medics rushed to the scene to offer urgent intervention.



The bus got concertinaed to the extent that rescuers had to cut it open to get the survivors out for medical attention and also retrieve the bodies of the casualties.



Reporting from the scene of the accident, the Director of Operations of the Class Media Group (CMG), Mr. Theodore Atadefura, who chanced upon the crash, said “a few lives were saved but I think about four people have died”.



Narrating the incident to Mr Atadefura, an eyewitness said: “The accident happened about a few metres to Juaso. A VIP [bus] overtook a car and the trailer car, which wasn’t having a clear view also followed the VIP. So, the VIP managed to escape the oncoming trailer but the Sprinter wasn’t lucky, so, there was a head-on collision.”



The eyewitness confirmed that “about four people died on the spot” while the survivors were taken “to the nearest hospital”.



He said “the driver of the articulated truck is safe, sound, alive and doing” but the “Sprinter driver collapsed”, adding: “I’m sure he’ll be safe but the mate is gone”.



The speeding VIP bus that the trailer was tailgating “is gone to Kumasi”, the eyewitness said.