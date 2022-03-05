Traffic offence: Kofi Buah arraigned after initially driving out of Police station

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ellembele Emmanuel Kofi Buah has been processed for court by the Airport Police for careless and inconsiderate driving including driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.



Mr Buah was busted together with four other drivers who were processed to face court today but he was uncooperative.



According to the Police, after his license was taken and sent to the Police station, the MP drove away leaving his driver’s license behind.



The airport Police command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the station today, Friday, 4 March 2022.



The Police said he reported to the station and has been duly processed for court.