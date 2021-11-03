Traffic lights in Koforidua working 24hours after ClassFM’s report

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some non-functional Traffic signals in Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region have on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 began working.



This follows a story published on Classfmonline on Monday, 1 November 2021, indicating that the traffic signals were not working.



The traffic signals situated at the Koforidua laundry, off the Adweso road and Y&K near the Juaben South Municipal Assembly have all been fixed and are currently working.



However, the one situated at the Estate Junction and Eastern Regional Hospital bypass have still not been fixed.



The one situated at the Estate Junction, functions inappropriately.



A taxi driver, William Aboagye, speaking to CTV’s Ahmed Kamal following the fixing of the traffic signals, noted that drivers and road users will henceforth, be compelled to observe traffic regulations.



He said: “I’m really happy the lights have been fixed. Some drivers become careless once the lights are off because everybody is in a hurry to reach their destination.



“But now, they will comply with the traffic rules to make way for both motorists and pedestrians.”



The traffic signals in Koforidua had not worked for years, reported CTV’s Kamal Ahmed, endangering the lives of road users.



The traffic signals had not received any attention from the appropriate authorities.



