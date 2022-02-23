Traffic, big house – Two reasons Kennedy Agyapong ‘hates’ constituency visits

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong angry with NPP's development strategy



Assin central MP says he hates constituency visits for two reasons



Says NPP must focus on consolidating its base



Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has revealed two major reasons that make visiting his constituency in the Central Region a major headache.



He is also concerned about the general state of road networks in the region which situation he says has cost the party politically.



Agyapong, while making submissions on NET2 TV’s morning news analysis programme on February 18, cautioned the New Patriotic Party against loving others and hating itself in reference to developing areas that are politically unfriendly to the party.



“Two reasons I don’t like going to my constituency, one is traffic and a big house as it is, when I get there (his house) I don’t get peace of mind to sleep considering the people that mass up there.



"Maybe a smaller house would have been better so that visitors don’t even get a place to stand. By the time I get there, people are all over the place,” he stated.



On the issue of traffic, he lamented that to have a smooth journey to Assin Fosu from Accra meant travelling at dawn, that is waking up and setting off at 4 am.



He lambasted the opposition NDC who he said had 60% of their big wigs are from Central Region but had failed to develop the area.



“The Cape Coast road was done under President Kufuor,” Agyapong said before cautioning the Roads Minister: “Amoako-Atta is loving his neighbours and hating himself. Because of places he has taken loans to build bridges and things, if you are not careful, we will vote against the NPP. You abandon places that voted for you and please other places.”



He averred that the current political arrangement meant that the NDC for example will never win the Ashanti Region and there was the need for the NPP to focus and consolidate their strongholds by providing development just as he does with people who benefit him politically at the Constituency level.



“NPP takes loans to build roads in places party got 0% and leave us, afterwards you come to ask why we lost Central Region. They are disrespecting us. What kind of love your neighbour and hate yourself policy is this?



“NPP people like pleasing people [sic]. Consolidate your base and look elsewhere. Some people who voted against me, when I got the opportunity to help some people into the security services; when I look at the name and you are from a particular area, I expunge your name,” he added.



The 61-year-old lawmaker has been MP for Assin Central since 2000. Last year, he hinted that he was done with Parliament and will not contest in the 2024 polls.