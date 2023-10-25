Traditional ruler, four others held over land guard activities granted GH¢250,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: GNA

Five persons, including a traditional ruler, who were charged with conspiracy, prohibition of land guard activities, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, have been granted bail.



Making their second appearance before an Accra Circuit Court, they were admitted to bail in the sum of 1113885050,000 each with two sureties, who are to be ordinary Ghanaian citizens.



The accused persons are Isaac Ablor Sowah, a 51-year-old traditional ruler, Emmanuel Adjei, a 25-year-old footballer, Godwin Molordza, a 31-year-old driver, Benjamin Ahorsu, a 21-year-old painter and Joseph Ablor Adjei, a 27-year-old labourer.



The accused persons, who had legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The court presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah has adjourned the matter to November 8, 2023.



The case of the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong is that the complainant Ernest Adjato resided at Ashongman Estates while the five accused persons resided at Abladjei, near Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.



The prosecution said on October 5, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Police Regional Headquarters, Accra, that he had 22.98acres of land at Pantang, which he purchased from his grantor Jacob Kofi Dwamena, who had land title certificate covering it.



The prosecutor said on October 4, 2023, the complainant visited the land and met one Joshua together with some land guards wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons and causing damage to his fence wall.



It said the following day, a team of police personnel from the Regional SAWT Unit were sent to the site together with the complainant.



When they got there, the prosecutor said the police met some young men developing the land.



It said within a short time, the accused persons emerged at the scene and attacked the police.



The prosecution told the court that the Police attempted to arrest the accused persons, but they resisted arrest and “beat up the Police officers and attempted collecting their weapons”.



The court heard that the police overpowered the accused persons and escorted them to the Police station.