Traders in Upper East unhappy over cessation of Road Tolls

Regional News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Traders in Upper East Region are unhappy about the effects of the nationwide cessation of Road and Bridge Tolls on their businesses.



While some motorists are oblivious of the coming into effect of the closure of the Toll Booths across the country, traders at the Pwalugu Toll Booth in the Talensi District say the directive is bad for business.



According to them, selling at the booth is a major source of revenue generation because of the busy nature of the location, but with the new directive, their activities must stop.



GBC’s Upper East Regional Correspondent, Samuel Ayammah, has visited the Pwalugu Toll Booth where commuters and traders have expressed mixed reactions on the order from the Minister for Roads and Highways to suspend the collection of toll at the booths.



