Traders in Abura living in fear as a death notice is being pasted on their shops

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Some traders in Abura in the Cape Coast Metropolis are living in fear over a life-threatening notice pasted on their shops by unknown men. The notice on an exercise book leaflet reads, “Mission of Stealing and Killing”, which was pasted two days ago according to the traders.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, the traders expressed fear and shock over the notice pasted on their shops. According to them, they have no issues nor quarrels whatsoever with anyone; thus, they are short of words for seeing such a thing on their premises.



One Madam Agnes Obeng, who operates a provision shop revealed how he could not do anything but contact the assemblyman for the area immediately after she saw the notice.



“I immediately called the assemblyman when I saw it because I was afraid. I’m not fighting with anybody and I don’t have issues with anyone so I don’t know why someone will threaten to steal and kill me in addition. It’s so sad.” she said.



Also, Mr. Samuel Yeboah who sells home appliances was equally disturbed to see a ‘mission of killing and stealing’ notice in his shop. According to him, this shows how unsafe they are and therefore, security must be strengthened in the area to avert any murder.



He said, “I’m also surprised, very surprised because I saw it pasted on my shop upon my arrival at work. If you ask me who’s responsible, I can’t say anything, but this shows we’re not safe here; our lives are under threat so security here must be strengthened.”



Besides, Mr. Kwaku Ansah, a resident in the area also feels unsafe and advises his neighbors and traders to be vigilant and security conscious.



“For me, I live here, and this shows we should be vigilant and security conscious. I’m told the assemblyman has already reported to the police so we hope for maximum security and protection here,” he said.



Meanwhile speaking with the assemblyman for the area Hon. James Arthur confirmed that the traders indeed reported the incident to him and he subsequently informed the police about it.



According to him, “They called me about the issue I went there to see it myself. It’s very serious, we don’t know the person or people behind it so I’ve reported it to the police. It’s now with the police and I’m sure everything will be fine.



The notice was passed on to about five shops not far from the main Abura market. We hope the police will be proactive and deal with anyone that would be found responsible.