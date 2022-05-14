Traders, buyers lament as economic crisis bite harder

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One may have heard of unstable prices of items on the food market that keep rising fast as the days go by. GHC5 worth of tomatoes may not suffice for a regular amount of stew; one will have to pay more if he or she wants more.



GhanaWeb made a trip to the marketplace to interact with a number of market traders and regular buyers to find out how prices of some food items doubled with some increasing by a large percentage.



Speaking to a woman who operates a Cold store at the Mallam Atta Market, she noted that a number of economic factors influence the pricing of the goods, from sourcing, through to transportation.



“It gets worse by the day. Whenever we go out to the big markets and harbours to source our goods, we pay exorbitant prices and whenever we lament, they tell us to inform our president to subsidise taxes. Transporting the goods from the harbour to our shops is also another hurdle to conquer. Fuel prices have skyrocketed so much that we are not making any tangible profits,” she lamented.



“Getting tomatoes to buy is now like chasing cocaine, one basket has become so expensive, we used to buy one basket for less than 1000 cedis, now, we even get a basket between 1,500 cedis and 2,600 cedis depending on the type the importers bring,” a tomato trader bemoaned.



People who patronize items on the food market, also did not hide their anger as they expressed their frustration about the current state of the economy.



“I used to make stew with just GHC 2 worth of tomatoes but now, I have to buy about 20 cedis if I want to make stew for my family, this is not fair, we are really tired with the current happenings,” a disappointed buyer added.



“We are really suffering, on my way to the market from Pig farm, the bus conductor took GHC 3 from me, when I asked why, he told me to tell the president to brace himself up. Coming here, my money will not suffice for what I intend to buy. I am going to plead with my customer to consider my situation, though I know she is not going to agree,” another woman added.



People from all walks of life have used countless mediums to lament the current economic crisis as it worsens by the day, in confirming the current situation on the ground, GhanaWeb spoke to these persons who confirmed the widely circulated report of doubled prices of goods on the market.