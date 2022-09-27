Traders blame contractor for Kumasi central market floods

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Floods have taken over about 400 shops at the Kumasi Central Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region following a heavy downpour on Sunday, 25 September 2022.



Goods worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed in the floods at the market, popularly called ‘Nkyensen Adwasuo.’



Wares destroyed in the flood include, cooking utensils, shoes, and rubbers among others.



The traders who had started counting their losses when Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, visited the market blamed the contractor working on the Central Market redevelopment project for the flooding situation.



The contractor, they said had blocked all drainage systems in the market, causing the flooding situation.



The traders want the government to intervene to force the contractor to unblock the drainage system to allow the free flow of flood waters into the drainage systems.



They also pleaded with the government and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid to enable them to return to business.