Traders at Kaneshie market call for evacuation of garbage to prevent Cholera

Health News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Kaneshie Market has been engulfed in filth
There is persistent delay in collection of rubbish at Kaneshie Market
Kaneshie market women prone to contracting cholera from market filth
Traders at the Kaneshie market and its environs have found a cause to worry; the persistent delay in collection of the garbage accumulated from the daily activities at the market place has become what they describe as an eyesore and a nuisance.
The stench and flies emanating from the huge heaps of refuse around the market, the Ghanaian times newspaper reports has become a very worrisome concern for traders in the area.
The name Kaneshie translated to English from the indigenous Ga language means “under the lamp” to wit it moved from being a regular night market, to a fully constructed, market complex in the 1970’s.
The current state of the market has robbed it of its much-touted good name it once had as the cleanest market in the metropolis, Ghanaian times stated in their report.
Sanitation workers from the Ablekuma Central Assembly have been accused of dumping refuse around the footbridge near the Metro Mass transit bus terminal usually between the hours of 12:00 am and 2:00 am while everyone slept.
According to the market women, they’ve made countless appeals to the assembly but nothing has been done so far.
The head of Waste management at the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Ms. Shelli Sumbanyeri on her part admitted that the market falls within its jurisdiction attributing their inability to handle the situation to lack of logistics.
“We start work at 4:00 am and latest by 10:00 am, we are done but the only challenge we have now is that, our two trucks have broken down.”
“In the meantime, we are arranging for additional refuse collection trucks from Zoomlion but we are yet to take delivery,” she is quoted to have said.