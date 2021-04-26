Traders asked to vacate Asantehene's ceremonial route

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has given traders occupying official streets meant for the Asantehene up to Wednesday, April 28 to vacate “to avoid any undesired action by the security”.



In a statement issued on Sunday, April 25, KMA indicated that the Manhyia Palace has requested to henceforth use the ceremonial routes meant for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“These routes are Dr Mensah to Otumfuor roundabout through Adum Melcom and Harper Road.



“In furtherance to this, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is by this release drawing the attention of all traders and motorists on the stretch that henceforth His Royal Majesty, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II would be using the direct route from Manhyia through Apagyafie to Kejetia and Adum Palace for all traditional rites and that all traders who have blocked the right-of-way should vacate before Wednesday, April 28.”



The traders have since been advised to move to their designated areas to ply their trade.