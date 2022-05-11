Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A taxi driver has earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral.



As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.



The passenger, a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra on Friday, May 6, 2022, boarded the taxi and left behind an amount of GH¢8,000 in the cab.



The driver, who later found the money in his car, returned the amount to the woman at her residence, where he had dropped her off the previous day.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise of appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.



“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman, joined by her family and neighbours, is heard saying in the video.



Watch video below:







