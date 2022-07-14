Trader in court for allegedly sexually molesting minor

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: GNA

Daniel Opoku Larbi, a trader who allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl on five occasions at Danfa, has appeared before a Gender Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters in Accra.



Larbi, charged with two counts of defilement pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Abena Amponsah Buansi has admitted Larbi to bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with two sureties. The accused is expected to reappear on July 20.



Narrating the facts of the case, Detective Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant was a 33-year-old hairdresser residing at Abeka in Accra.



Inspector Terkpor said the victim, a pupil, is the daughter of the complainant.



Prosecution said the accused person resides at Danfa in Accra with the family.



The Prosecutor said that about a year ago, the victim's paternal grandmother took the victim to stay with her at Danfa and the accused is the brother-in-law of the victim's grandmother, and they all reside in the same house.



On May 15, this year, the victim's grandmother and the accused person brought the victim to the complainant saying the victim was stubborn and that they could no longer stay with her.



The prosecution said the same day, the victim complained about itches and pain in her vagina but when the complainant quizzed her, she did not say anything.



Prosecution said two days later, the complainant observed that anytime the victim slept, she had to open her "laps" and the act went on for some time.



It said the complainant suspected that "something had gone wrong."



The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to her mistress about what she had observed about the victim.



The complainant's mistress then subjected the victim to a series of questions, and she (the victim) revealed the ordeal she had been going through.



It said the victim indicated that the accused had been smearing pomade on his manhood and inserting it into her vagina.



According to the prosecution, the victim further indicated that the accused has been having sex with her in her bedroom and the accused had had sex with her on five occasions.



Prosecution said the victim on May 13, this year, at night, the accused had sex with her and after the act, blood started oozing from her vagina.



The prosecutor said the victim indicated that the accused asked her to use her pants to clean the blood and the accused collected the said pants from her.



On hearing the victim's revelation, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Accra.



The victim was sent to the hospital for examination.



Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused person.